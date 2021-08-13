Thomas K. Wold, 32, Princeton

October 8, 1988 - August 10, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Faith Community Lutheran Church, Zimmerman, MN, for Tom Wold, age 32 of Princeton, MN, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, with his family by his side, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday from 12:30 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at the church. A service and burial will be at a later date with full military honors at the National Cemetery in Fargo, ND.

Thomas was born to Kevin Wold and Lisa Smit on October 8, 1988, in Fargo, ND. He completed his high school education and enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard, 1st Battalion 125th Field Artillery Red Bulls. During his 10 years in the service, he was deployed to Kuwait and served there for 11 months. Tom was honorably discharged in April of 2016. Over the years, Tom was employed with several different retail and wholesale companies in warehouse and delivery positions.

Tom loved the outdoors which included much camping, kayaking, fishing, mountain biking, frisbee golf, target shooting, and hunting. He also loved taking random driving trips wherever he felt like going, whether they were long trips or just to MN lakes, to the Spear farm, or even to a favorite restaurant with family and/or friends. If he wasn’t playing video games, you could find Tom listening to his favorite music or at some Bison football games, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters.

Tom is survived by his mother, Lisa (Loren) Brix, Princeton, MN; father, Kevin (Sheri) Wold, West Fargo, ND; sisters, Amanda Newbury and Lynnzee Wold; brothers, Matthew Brix and Weston Wold; grandparents, Myrna Wold, Fargo ND; Bette (Daryl) McSparron, Grandin, ND; Les Brix, Princeton, MN; and Arlen and Evelyn Spear, Fairmount, ND; and his beloved cat, Mache.

Tom was preceded in death by grandparents, Dennis Wold, Sonja (Bob) Kniesly, and Gary Smit.