Thomas J. Willenbring, 63, Jacobs Prairie

July 24, 1956 - February 2, 2020

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Thomas J. Willenbring, age 63, who died Sunday at his home.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from Noon–1:45 p.m., Friday afternoon at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Thomas was born on July 24, 1956 in Moorhead, MN to Joseph and Renee (Oster) Willenbring. He married Teresita (Pendras) December 6, 2014 at their home in Jacobs Prairie.

Thomas worked as an engineer for many years, most recently for Electrolux. He liked music and playing billiards. He was a “Mr. Fix It” who engineered everything, and he had frequent flyer miles at Menards.

Survivors include his wife Teresita; children, Jessica (Mike), Cheryl, Noah (Kirsten), John (Lauren), Thomas, Baylee; stepchildren, Ivy (Jason) Weimer, Jeremy Kojetin; siblings, Bede (Vonnie), Cathy (Brian) Schmucker, Michael (Joan+); grandchildren, Crosby, Harrison, Sol, Nara, Elan, Tyler, Marcus, Gracelynn, and Brayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Joan Willenbring.