Thomas J. Merchlewicz, 24, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Thomas J. Merchlewicz, 24 of St. Cloud who died at his home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday morning. Masks are encouraged to be worn and social distancing guidelines will be in place and followed. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Thomas James Merchlewicz was born on October 5, 1995 in St. Cloud to Mark and Charlotte (Malone) Merchlewicz. His contagious smile, comforting hugs, and charming personality brought joy to everyone he met. Thomas loved spending time with his three sisters, traveling, sports, reading, and was always on a quest for knowledge. His wry sense of humor brought light and laughter and he was always ready with a clever pun. He was an avid sports fan who especially enjoyed following football, baseball, basketball, and hockey. He had an affinity and beyond for Star Wars, Legos, Marvel, and Disney. Thomas was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was involved in several levels of Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout rank with Troop 18. Thomas is a 2014 graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School and graduated with a degree in Biomedical Technology from the St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He took great pride in being a big brother, a loyal cousin, and being a true friend. He was everything a parent could have ever hoped for in a son; Thomas will be missed dearly but find comfort in knowing that he’s being held by Jesus.

Survivors include his parents, Mark and Charlotte of St. Cloud; sisters, Nicole of Grand Forks, ND, Rachel of St. Cloud and Jaclyn of St. Cloud; grandparents, Jim & Mary Merchlewicz of Richmond and Paul & Vera Malone of Sebeka; aunts and uncles, Pete (Suzanne) Merchlewicz of Kingsland, TX, Brandon (Ashlee) Schwartz of Lake Elmo, Jenny Schwartz of Colorado, Bill (Deana) Malone of Wadena, Pat (Sue) Malone of Saratoga, WY, Paula (Jim) Walz of Sebeka, Vern Malone of New York, NY, Deb (Joe) Renelt of Austin, TX, Dan (Tanya) Malone of Wadena, JoAnn (Mac) Olson of Sebeka and Matt (Jody) Malone of Frazee; and cousins, Megan, Kristin, Rebecca, Logan, Macey, Ryan, Aaron, Aleda, Erika, Katelyn, Ethan, Madison, Jamus, Jodi, Sarah, Jacob, Briana, Samantha, Eric, Andrea, Morgan, Grace, Collin, Faith, Luella, Lilly, Landree, Justin and Cody. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Merchlewicz; and great grandparents.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

