The mint green house located on Riverside Drive in St. Cloud is hitting the market. Built back in 1940, this home is like stepping back in time, in the most colorful way possible. It was even featured on the national Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page!

The home features three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. One of those bathrooms is circus themed. I'll let you scroll and see that for yourself.

The home is 2,147 square feet and sits in a great location. The asking price is $250,000 so it isn't ridiculously priced either by today's standards. Take a look inside this mint green dream for yourself in the photos below:

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream

