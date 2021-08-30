I'M SO IMPATIENT

Since the start of the pandemic, ordering groceries online has really taken off here in central Minnesota. In the beginning, I think people thought it was going to cost them lots of extra money to have their groceries delivered, but once they tried calling the grocery stores and ordering for delivery, they realized, "Wow! This is pretty cool!"

Get our free mobile app

THE EARLY DAYS OF ONLINE SHOPPING

I embraced ordering my groceries online from the start. In the earlier days, you could shop on a Sunday morning online at 6 am, and have your groceries either ready for pick up in two hours, or have them delivered same day.

Now, although it is still a great service, that quick turnaround time has certainly declined. I've tried on several occasions to order my groceries needing them same day, and now I have to wait for 2-3 days before they are delivered.

BRINGING BACK THE TIME SAVER

So last week, I saw something called INSTACART. Instacart is a personal shopper delivery experience, that has completely changed that experience. I've ordered from Lund & Byerly's twice in the last 10 days, and both times, my order was delivered to my house in under an hour!

In central Minnesota I have options right now to shop at the following with Instacart:

Lund & Byerly's

Aldi

Fresh Thyme Market

Sams Club

Costco

Cub for pick up only

Walgreen's

Petco

CVS Pharmacy

Five Below

Bed, Bath & Beyond

The VItamin Shoppe

Von Hanson's Meats

Best Buy

The Wine Shop

Dick's Sporting Goods and more

MY EXPERIENCE

The first time I used the service, I shopped online which was super easy to do. The second time, I downloaded the INSTACART App on my phone, and ordered everything I needed from my phone. I had my groceries in under an hour.

There are a few really cool features that they offer. First, they let you know if they are running low on an item in the store, and ask if you'd like the shopper to find a replacement. If you say yes, then they will find something similar, possibly a different brand, if you agreed to it.

CHAT

I also love that there is a chat feature. You can chat with your shopper. You can also order something even if you've already place your order. If they are still at the store, they will go ahead and add it to your order.

I was also very impressed with the selection and pricing. I found several sale priced items, and I know I've saved time and money by not going in to the store to see everything. I simply choose what I really need, and they deliver. I usually end up spending a few hundred dollars at the grocery. This week, I've half that. They say on average, by shopping with your app, it saves you three hours of time driving and shopping for yourself.

If you are someone who shops the day you need it, this is really a great service to have in our area.

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween