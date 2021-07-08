How much do we love Maren Morris? and I love it. Maren Morris has just been announced as one of our Minnesota State Fair Performers for 2021.

MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

Maren will be performing at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, August 27th. Showtime is 7:30 pm, with her special guest yet to be announced. All tickets for the show are reserved seating and are at varying prices from $65, $55, and $40 per ticket.

If you are wanting tickets to the show, they will be available on July 21st, beginning at 10 am. You can get your tickets by going to mnstatefair.org.

SHE'S MULTI-TALENTED

Maren is not only a successful singer, she is also an amazing songwriter; my favorite kind of performer. She has been collecting awards pretty much since she opened her mouth. Her latest album GIRL was named Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards. She was also the most nominated artist at that event. I'm sure we'll be hearing all of her big hits. Some of my favorites? I Could Use A Love Song, The Bones, Girl, and 80's Mercedes.

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd, who is also a successful singer and songwriter have a little baby boy. I wonder if they travel as a family?

A TRAVELING FAMILY?

Maren has quite a tour scheduled for this year, and is obviously still booking dates as our Minnesota State Fair doesn't appear on her website yet. She is performing in Wyoming, California, Colorado, Florida and Tennessee.

