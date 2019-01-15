Think You Know How To Drive On Snow? Think Again

DO YOU KNOW HOW TO DRIVE IN SNOWY CONDITIONS?

Mark Cox, Director of the Bridgestone Winter Driving School says even people that have been driving for decades can make crucial mistakes when driving on snowy roads. Think you know how to drive on snow? Well....I thought I was pretty good but there have been plenty of close calls. Sometimes I wonder how I'm still here...I think just by luck sometimes.

The biggest problem even experienced drivers have is controlling their speed on snowy roads. Are you going to be the next victim? See if these tips might help you save your life on our Minnesota's snowy roads.

WARM SNOW VS COLD SNOW...WHAT?!?!?!

Yes...The temperature of the snow DOES make a difference when you're driving. Warm snow gives more easily, and tires have a harder time trying to grip. When it is 30 degrees, packed snow is much slicker than it would be at zero. Who knew? If you ask me....snowy roads mean slippery roads...and you have to slow down. Keep distance between you and the car in front of you.

SMOOTHER STOPS ARE IMPORTANT

What do I mean by smoother? I mean....don't wait until you're right on someone's bumper to slow down. Gradually approach stoplights...take your foot off the accelerator and start slowing the speed of your vehicle without hitting the brakes too hard. Slowly and sooner are important. Play it safe. It could save lives.

ALL SEASON TIRES: ARE THEY REALLY ALL SEASON?

From everything that I've read; I've heard that nothing beats snow tires. They make a huge difference. The problem might be that you can't afford two sets of tires. In some places snow tires are required in winter months. If you can get them, you and your family will be safer. Talk to your trusted tire shop for advice on what's best for your vehicle.

For more tips about winter driving, especially if you are new driver; please check out this website by clicking here.