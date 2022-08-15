Things That Should Be Avoided Whenever Possible (OPINION)

Life becomes just a little easier when you can identify things you wish not to deal with. Sure, there are things that are unavoidable in everyday life but a lot are avoidable and rightly so.

Meetings without a specific purpose. I heard a quote once that resonated with me "Not one of us is as dumb as all of us". I like meetings where a purpose is stated, addressed and meeting over. There, that was easy.

Store clerks. You know the store clerk that jumps on you as soon as you enter the store. Clerk "Any questions?" Me "Yes, do you prosecute shoplifters?"

Clinic waiting rooms. Do you ever sit in one of those chairs and wonder just how freaking sick the person was that sat in it before you? Don't even get me started on the magazines. Besides being mostly outdated, they most likely rival a petri dish.

Alarm clocks. Sadly, I need one of these since I do a morning radio show. The chance of my dead butt waking up without an alarm clock at 4 AM is slim to none. There has to be something very unhealthy about being shocked awake by a loud noise. So, on weekends, I wake when I wake.

Shots at the bar. Sure it's all in good fun but there's a pretty good chance you'll live to regret it. The older you get, the more you'll regret it.

Filling out online insurance forms. These are the worst. I stupidly filled out one of these online insurance forms over a year ago and I still get 3 to 4 calls a day (ignored, of course).

