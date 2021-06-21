Theresa M. Ertl, 88, Avon

July 9, 1932 – June 18, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Theresa M. Ertl, age 88 of Avon, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Theresa died Friday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Thursday and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford. Church of All Saints, St. Mary’s parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Theresa was born July 9, 1932, in Spring Hill to Joseph and Margaret (Bucholz) Kunstleben. She married Norbert Ertl on October 1, 1957, in Melrose. The couple farmed together in Holdingford. Theresa was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary and the St. Mary’s Christian Women.

Theresa is survived by her children; Sharon (Rick) Pogatschnik, Avon; Lynn (Jim) Staricka, Williston, ND; Carla (Mark) Daggitt, O’Fallon, IL; James Ertl, Holdingford; William Ertl, Holdingford; and Edward Ertl, Holdingford. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norbert in 2011, her great-granddaughter, Grace; and her brothers and sisters, Rose Wensmann, Alvina Barthel, Henry Kunstleben, Monica Olmscheid, Veronica Kamphake, Bertha Haskamp, Martha Kunstleben and Matilda Moonen.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany for her care.