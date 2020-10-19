Theresa L. Klehr, 96, St. Martin

April 1, 1924 – October 18, 2020

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Theresa L. Klehr, age 96, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Theresa was born in Belgrade, MN to Stephen and Josephine (Meyer) Gruber. She married Roman Klehr on May 23, 1944 in Belgrade. Theresa was a homemaker and farmed with Roman east of St. Martin. She loved to play cards, bowling, polka dancing, gardening, canning, and enjoyed her beer at Doochie’s Bar with “The Sunshine Girls.” Theresa was a member of the St. Martin Christian Women.

Survivors include her children, Janice (Joe) Garding, Cyrilla (Norman) Euteneuer, Larry (Lisa) Klehr, Lori (Randy) Ostendorf, Mona (Romie) Torborg; sister, Marcella Hinnenkamp; 32 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; children, Stella Kalthoff, Shirley Hettwer, Dennis Klehr, Ronald Klehr; grandson, Christopher Klehr; siblings, Mary Keretes, Leo Gruber, Katherine Burg, Viola Bertram and Joe Gruber.