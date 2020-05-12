Theresa G. Heying, 91, Waite Park

March 16, 1929 - May 11, 2020

Private graveside services were held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park for Theresa G. Heying, age 91, of Waite Park who passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Reverend Timothy Gapinski officiated.

Theresa was born on March 16, 1929 in St. Augusta Township to John and Rosa (Misterek) Voigt. She married Linus Heying on May 10, 1951 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Theresa worked in the Bakery Department of Cashwise for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, and decorating cakes.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Linus; children, Ruth (Mike) Schaffer, Rita (Lou) Brunckhorst, Marion (Walter) Rieder, Roger, Martha (Ben) Kaehler, Michael (Kristy), Marlene, and Joseph (Susan); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Voigt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild; one daughter-in-law; and three siblings.