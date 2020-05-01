Theresa B. (Ludwig) Evens, 92, Albany

April 19, 1928 – April 30, 2020

Theresa B. (Ludwig) Evens passed away surrounded by her children on April 30,, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born to Henry and Stella (Keppers) Ludwig on April 19, 1928, and was one of 7 children. At the age of two, Theresa lost her mother, at which time her father married Marie Keppers. That union brought three more siblings to the Ludwig family.

Theresa married Jerry Evens on May 6, 1950. After a stint in the Army, Jerry and Theresa returned to Albany and had four children.

Theresa was employed by Mother of Mercy of Campus of Care for over 35 years. She was awarded the ‘Minnesota Caregiver of the Year’ award for District D, in 1991. She was also awarded ‘The Diocese of St. Cloud Bishop’s Medal of Merit’ that same year.

Jerry and Theresa were avid collectors of Red Wing Stoneware and pottery and enjoyed traveling to auctions and Red Wing conventions. In recent years, Theresa commented that her life consisted of three C’s: Church, Crocheting, and Cards. She was an avid (and ruthless) player of 500, and crocheted over 350 prayer shawls for her community. Theresa had great wit and an easy smile. For her, there truly was no place like home.

Theresa is survived by children Joan (Don) Jackson of Reno NV, Patricia (Peter) Meelberg of Knoxville TN, Jack of Albany, and Jane (Gary) Simbeck of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister Mary (Ron) Sadlowsky of Avon MN, and brother Daniel (Mary) Ludwig of Red Wing MN, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jerry, her father Henry, mothers Stella and Marie, brothers George, Francis, Vincent and John, sisters Lucy, Rita and Margaret, and daughter in law Deborah.

She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers Society, the Albany American Legion Auxiliary , and the Red Wing Collector’s Society.

Theresa’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Albany Centra Care Clinic, Mother of Mercy Assisted Living, and CHI Health at Home for the wonderful care they gave her.

Whether you remember Mom for a kind word she spoke, the care she gave to your loved one during her 35 years of service at Mother of Mercy, a shared laugh, or a cordial greeting around town, we hope that you too remember her with a sense of Joy.

After the restrictions have been removed, a visitation and a memorial mass will take place at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.