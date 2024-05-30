Theodore R. “Ted” Daml, 94, Sauk Rapids

November 3, 1929 - May 24, 2024

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Theordore R. Daml, 94, of Sauk Rapids. Ted passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home.

Ted was born on November 3, 1929 in Waite Park to Victor and Irma (Winkel) Daml. He graduated from Tech High School. Ted proudly served in the US Army in Korea. He was employed as a Machinist at Champion Paper Mill in Sartell for 37 years.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Rosemary) of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Victor and John; and sisters, Marie Gutzke, Bernice Gruszka, Jean Roering, Carolyn Strange and Catherine Sworsky.