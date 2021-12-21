Thelma Irene Kisnner, 93, Hutchinson

August 11, 1928 - December 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Thelma Irene Kissner age 93, who died Monday, December 20, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 in the church narthex prior to the service.

Thelma was born on August 11, 1928, in Waterloo, IA to Henry and Essie (Daughenbaugh) Shapley. She married Manny Kissner, Sr. on August 7, 1948, in St. Andrews Catholic Church, Elk River, MN. Thelma loved her family and living at Big Fish Lake. She enjoyed Westerns, especially Gene Audrey and Audie Murphy, word search puzzles, and country music.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca Becker, Michael, Rose Mary, Deborah, Sandra (Ron) Pick, Kevin (Becky), John (Debbie), Patricia (Darryl), Herold, Robert (Denise), Manuel Jr. (Laurie), and David; sister, Virginia (Robert Koehler) Barnier; 34 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Manny Sr., 2 grandchildren; 1-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beulah.