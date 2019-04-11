The Weekender: Train Show, Hairball, Easter Egg Hunt and More!

3

A biblical story comes to life in a colorful way this weekend. GREAT Theatre is performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Paramount Theatre. The show follows the story of a boy named Joseph, whose brothers get jealous of him and cast him away. Joseph is the most produced musical in GREAT Theatre's twenty year history. Tickets for the show start at $30 and are going fast. Show times run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

