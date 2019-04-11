The Weekender: Train Show, Hairball, Easter Egg Hunt and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Get your country music fix with Chris Hawkey at Pioneer Place, take the kids to an Easter Egg hunt at JCPenny's, enjoy GREAT Theatre's performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, check out the Granite City Train Show, and rock out to Hairball in Sartell. Read more in The Weekender!
Chris HawkeySt. Cloud
Get your fix of country music in downtown St. Cloud Friday night. Chris Hawkey and the band will be in full action for one night only at Pioneer Place. His Full Throttle Country Show will be a performance to remember. Tickets for the show start at $33 and seats are limited. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, April 12th, 7:30 p.m.
JCPenny Annual Easter Egg HuntCrossroads Center
Enjoy some Easter fun inside Crossroads Center mall this weekend. JCPenny is holding their 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The hunt will take place on the 2nd floor in the Children's department. After the egg hunt, your kids can enjoy some face painting, hair chalking, kids zone and of course a photo with the Easter Bunny. You are asked to bring your own basket. The event is from kids ages 12 and under.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, April 13th, 10:30 a.m.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatSt. Cloud
A biblical story comes to life in a colorful way this weekend. GREAT Theatre is performing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Paramount Theatre. The show follows the story of a boy named Joseph, whose brothers get jealous of him and cast him away. Joseph is the most produced musical in GREAT Theatre's twenty year history. Tickets for the show start at $30 and are going fast. Show times run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, April 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 13th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 14th, 2:00 p.m.
Granite City Train ShowSt. Cloud
A popular event is coming back to St. Cloud this weekend. The Granite City Train show is being held at the River's Edge Convention Center Saturday. You can buy, sell, trade or just view hundreds of trains under one roof. Vendors will be selling and buying trains, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles & memorabilia, antique trains & toys, hobby items and more! Kids can help build a wooden train layout and run a model train. Admission is $6 and kids 10 and under are free.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, April 13th, 9:00 a.m.
Hairball Rocks SartellSartell
Rock out in Sartell this weekend to Hairball. The band will be playing inside Bernick's Arena follow opening act Sweet Siren. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and music begins at 8:00 p.m. This is a 21 plus event. A shuttle will be running every ten minutes from Pine Meadow Elementary to help with parking. Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, April 13th, 7:00 p.m.