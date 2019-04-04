The Weekender: DahkaBrahka, Maple Syrup, Beer Tour and More!
ST. CLOUD — Enjoy the great weather this weekend with several fun events happening around central Minnesota. Check out DahkaBraka out at Collegeville, do some hula hooping at the Great River Regional Library, tour a maple syrup operation in St. Joseph, enjoy a beer for a great cause around St. Cloud and take your kids to a movie. Read more in The Weekender!
DakhaBrakhaCollegeville
Enjoy a great show out at Collegeville this weekend. The Ukrainian folk-rock group DakhaBrakha will be performing their blend of unique, transnational sound, driving by several astonishing vocal ranges. Their striking costumes, and phenomenon performances will have you amazed. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors and $15 for students. Show time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, April 6th, 7:30 p.m.
Hoop O RamaSt. Cloud
Get up and move around at the St. Cloud Library this weekend. Hoop O Rama is a fun Hula hooping experience for kids, teens and adults! There will be advice for beginners and even a few tricks taught to anyone willing to learn. No experience is needed and all ages and abilities are welcomed. Children under 16-years-old must be accompanied by an adult. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Meet in the Mississippi Room at the St. Cloud Library.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, April 6th, 10:30 a.m.
Maple Syrup OperationSt. Joseph
Take the kids out for a sweet treat in St. Joseph this weekend. Wildwood Ranch at Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park is holding and interactive open house on how maple syrup is made. Tour the grounds and see the whole process from start to finish. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A lot of the activities will be outdoors so dress appropriately. Wildwood Ranch is located two miles west of St. Joseph at 29709 Kipper Road.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, April 6th, 1:00 p.m.
Grey Face Rescue Beer TourSt. Cloud
Grab a friend and drink for a great cause this weekend around St. Cloud. Grey Face Rescue has partnered with some of the best breweries in town to raise money for senior dogs. Check-in starts at Beaver Island Brewery at 1:00 p.m. and the tour will start at 2:00 p.m. and take you to Third Street Brewhouse, Milk & Honey Ciders, Bad Habit Brewing, Pantown Brewing and finish at Beaver Island Brewery. A portion of the beer sales will go to Grey Face Rescue. There will even be prizes to win. The tour cost $50 per person and includes a free pint at each stop. You must be 21-years-old to attend.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 p.m.
Kids Dream Movie SeriesWaite Park
Take the kids for a movie this weekend at Marcus Theaters. Saturday and Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. you can see a family flick for just $3. This weekends featured movie is SING. There will also be specials on popcorn and fountain drinks. The movies run 10:00 a.m. until noon.
TICKETS AT THE THEATER!
- Saturday, April 6th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, April 7th, 10:00 a.m.