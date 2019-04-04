The Weekender: DahkaBrahka, Maple Syrup, Beer Tour and More!

4

Grab a friend and drink for a great cause this weekend around St. Cloud. Grey Face Rescue has partnered with some of the best breweries in town to raise money for senior dogs. Check-in starts at Beaver Island Brewery at 1:00 p.m. and the tour will start at 2:00 p.m. and take you to Third Street Brewhouse, Milk & Honey Ciders, Bad Habit Brewing, Pantown Brewing and finish at Beaver Island Brewery. A portion of the beer sales will go to Grey Face Rescue. There will even be prizes to win. The tour cost $50 per person and includes a free pint at each stop. You must be 21-years-old to attend.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Saturday, April 6th, 2:00 p.m.