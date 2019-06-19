The Speeding Crackdown Has Begun: Slow Down Or Pay Big Fines

SLOW DOWN OR PAY UP

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they'll be cracking down on speeders from now through July 21st. There are good reasons for the crackdown.

2018 was the deadliest year since 2008 for accidents caused by speeding. 300 law enforcement agencies are cracking down across the state.

The extra law enforcement is happening now during the 100 deadliest days of summer. Speeding fines will be at least $110 plus court fees for people driving 10 miles over the speed limit; it doubles for people going 20 over and if you want to lose your license for 6 months...try driving 100 mph. (Please don't).

Bring Me The News