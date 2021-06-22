The Mobile Crisis Response Team Is Saving Lives In Central Minnesota
FINDING HELP IN JUST THE RIGHT PLACE
Most people, at some time in their lives, will experience bouts with depression and anxiety. These episodes can last a few days, to several weeks, to much longer than that. Sometimes it's brought on by a fight between friends, bullying at school, or by losing a family member or loved one.
There is an amazing service available in our area that can help people get through these dark moments in life; especially if you think that you, or someone you love may be contemplating ending their life.
KNOWING IS POWER
The Mobile Crisis Response Team is a mobile unit of professionals that will come directly to the home of the person in crisis, and talk to them to get them through this incredibly difficult time, and get them the help they need in the moment, and then help them to continue down a path of recovery.
The Mobile Crisis Response Team is available to residents in Benton, Stearns, Sherburne, and Wright Counties in Minnesota. The Crisis Travel Team can travel to the home of the individual and get them immediate help, as well as do an assessment to see what needs to be done for safety planning, coping skills management, and make the appropriate referrals to the person in need.
The services include:
- A 24 hour crisis response phone number
- Mobile outreach and crisis stabilization
- Face to face assessment
- Quick response time
- Crisis screening and prevention and much more.
KEEP THIS NUMBER ON YOUR FRIDGE
If you are suffering from depression, or worried about someone in your family, this option is much better than making a last minute run to the emergency room. Call the number to get help right away. 1.800.635.8008.