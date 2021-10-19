TEENS CAN HAVE FUN AT THE LIBRARIES IN OCTOBER

All month long, The Great River Regional Library is celebrating TeenTober, a combination of Teen Tech Week and Teen Read Week into one program through Yalsa, The Young Adult Library Services Association.

TeenTober is an event designed to increase awareness of the great services that are available to assist teens with learning new skills and even getting help with things like homework.

EVENTS

There will be lots of events happening throughout the area just for teens at our many Great River Regional Library locations.

The Rockford Public Library will have an event for teens this evening from 4:30 to 6:30 pm with books, pizza, and games. You can sign up by clicking HERE now.

You can access the Teen Calendar of events by clicking HERE to see what activities your teens may want to participate in.

WHERE TO FIND ALL THE FUN

There are plenty of other things happening at The Great River Regional Libraries this October. You can take your kids to see a magic show with Magic Bob at many different locations throughout the area, including in Long Prairie this evening. Click HERE to register for this or future Magic shows with Bob.

If you want to access many of the services that are offered at the library, you can head to their homepage. Click on the boxes to get help with Homework, Researching, Online Learning Courses available through the library that is free to use, and so much more.

