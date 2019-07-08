Terry M. Sufka, 71, Sauk Rapids

September 20, 1947 - July 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Friday July 12, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Terry Sufka who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate and burial with full military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am-12noon at the gathering space at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Terry was born September 20, 1947 in St. Cloud to Nicholas & Dorothy (Braun) Sufka. He grew up in the Rice/ Royalton area. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam war, serving three tours of duty. He worked as a supervisor at the paper mill in Sartell for 38 years and also worked for a period of time at Park Industries. He is a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell and the Sartell American Legion Post # 277.

Terry loved to tell stories and was quite the talker, he enjoyed spending time cooking, gardening, playing horse shoes and fishing. Terry had a great work ethic and always found time to help other people out, he was one to drop everything and help, he was always generous to others. He was a strong person, a motivator and a good-hearted man.

He is survived by his wife Joanne of Sartell; his children, Sherry (Gary) Dullinger of Staples; Terri Jo Sufka of St. Cloud; Jennifer Hallerman of Watkins; Matthew (Maureen) of Rogers; Eugene (Angie) of Anoka; brothers and sister, Len (Carol) of Burnsville; Tom of St. Cloud; Pat Sufka of Sartell; sister in law, Renee Sufka of Sauk Rapids; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Nick Jr.