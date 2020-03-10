Terry Joe Neal Jackson, 66, St. Cloud

June 18, 2020 - March 6, 2020

Terry Joe Neal Jackson, 66, was born on June 18, 1953 in Jackson, MS to Christine McGowan. Entered into Heaven on March 6, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.

Survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonita Hampton; two daughters, Tari Jackson and Bonita Jackson; and one son, Terry Hampton. He was a 1971 graduate of Harlan High School in Chicago, IL.

A strong believer of God and Jesus Christ, Terry was a vibrant and charismatic soul. He loved telling stories, laughing, and enjoying life. He was an active member of the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center and belonged to their men's group.

He worked 15 years as a custodian for School District 742 up until May 2012. His hobbies included writing fiction stories, reading, storytelling, listening to Motown music, watching and going to the movies. Exploration and learning new things are what Terry enjoyed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine McGowan; sister, Doristine McGowan; and brother, Carl Jackson.

Homegoing service will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center 400 US-10 in St. Cloud, MN on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation begins at 11am and funeral services at 12pm. Burial will be at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery 106 7th Ave North in Waite Park, MN.

The family would like to express sincere thanks for the blessing of Quiet Oaks Hospice House and wonderful care given. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.