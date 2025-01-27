Terri Rooney Schwindel, 57, Waite Park

March 12, 1967 - January 23, 2025

Terri Schwindel, 57, of Waite Park, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN. Father Brady Keller will officiate, and burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Born March 12, 1967, to Kenneth and Dorine Rooney, Terri was one of six children raised in Waite Park, MN. Terri maintained a great love for her hometown. A passionate caregiver, she created a business and worked in childcare for 30 years. Terri took great pride in her children, her home, and her career. She liked to embrace the beauty of things around her by planting flowers around her yard and sitting in her gazebo watching the birds.

Left to cherish Terri’s memory are her children, Mitchell and Kendra of Waite Park; siblings, Gary Rooney of St. Cloud, Dale Rooney of Burtrum, Cheryl Simon of St. Cloud, Lori (Scott) Nyren of Clear Lake, and Mary (Ryan Lagergeren) Rooney of St. Cloud; granddaughter, Hayley Kelly; beloved dog, Leo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terri is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Dorine (Hennen) Rooney.

A special “Thank You” to the nurses and staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their care and support during a difficult time.

In honor of her giving spirit, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.