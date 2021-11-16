Teresa “Terry” M. Gottwalt, 79, Little Falls, formerly of Pierz

March 17, 1942 - November 12, 2021

Our beloved Terry, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Pierz, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM on Monday, November 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 21 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again on Monday morning from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date.

Terry was born on March 17, 1942 to Theodore and Freida (Block) Boser in Pierz. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Edward Gottwalt on July 12, 1960. They began their life together on a farm east of Pierz. For many years Terry picked eggs in the chicken barn while raising their four children. It wasn't long until they purchased an additional 200-acres nearby where they continued to farm. She drove school bus for over 20 years and did many other miscellaneous jobs in the community. In the mid-80's Terry and Ed started up their own construction company and began building new homes for many people in the Little Falls and surrounding communities. Over the years, they not only built homes but built long-lasting new friendships with their clients, many of whom they are still very close to, to this day.

Terry enjoyed many things in life especially taking great pride in her flower gardens. She worked outside endlessly making sure everything was pristine. There wasn't a day that didn't go by that she and Ed would ride around together enjoying the outdoors, going to the casino or just shopping and connecting with friends or family. She enjoyed going for a stroll throughout the neighborhood visiting with nearby friends or stopping to take a picture of some flowers, and of course driving around checking ongoing construction sites. Whether playing cards, cribbage or spending time on the phone visiting, baking or cooking to entertain family and friends; she always had a smile on her face and welcomed anyone into their home. Anyone who was fortunate to know Terry knew her loving and kind personality. She will be forever missed by her loved ones, friends and community. She enjoyed celebrating her birthday on St. Patrick's Day by hosting a party and inviting family and friends over, drinking green beer and surrounded by a huge island of food she prepared.

Terry is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Edward of Little Falls; children, Joy (James) Schlichting of Pierz, Edward "Shawn" (Ruby) of Little Falls, Paul of Pierz, Jody of Little Falls; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings (twins) Gerhard Boser (late Mary) of Pierz, late Gerald (Diann) of Princeton; spoiled companion dog Tinker; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Freida Boser and brother Gerald Boser.