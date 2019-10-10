Teresa C. Barrett, 91, St. Cloud

December 21, 1927 - October 7, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Teresa C. Barrett, age 91, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Edgewood in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach and Reverend John Sauer will con-celebrate. Entombment will take place in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Teresa was born on December 21, 1927 in Rice, Minnesota to Henry and Emma (Imholte) Heinen. She married Duane E. Barrett on August 16, 1949 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Teresa worked as a bookkeeper at Woolworths for 17 years and also for School District 742 in food service. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, St. Marcellus Mission Group and St. James Mission Group.

She was an active volunteer and was a wonderful caregiver to many relatives. Teresa enjoyed baking (especially caramel rolls, bread, chocolate chip and molasses cookies), gardening, playing cards, fishing, sewing, embroidery and canning. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Teresa is survived by her children, Gene (Rita) of St. Cloud, Barbara (Tom) Nieland of St. Joseph, Richard of Williston, ND and Mary Jo (Don) Polfliet of Spicer; son-in-law, Tim Stier of Cape Coral, FL; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister and brother, Delores Orcutt and Vernon Heinen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2009; daughter, Susan Stier in 2019; and five siblings.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Teresa.