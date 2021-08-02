Target Requiring Employees To Wear Masks Effective Tuesday

Several places around Minnesota have decided to enforce mask policies again including a Walmart store in Wilmar and Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley.

And, it looks like Target is trending in that direction, too. According to Target's website, they'll be requiring their team members across the United States to wear masks starting on Tuesday, August 3.

As of now, customers aren't required to wear face coverings, but the store 'strongly' recommends they do.

A press release on Target's website reads, "The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target's top priority through the pandemic ... We'll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely."

Currently, the CDC is recommending fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks, "you should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations or local guidance." That update was made on July 27, 2021.

