Minnesotans Can Fish For Free When They Take A Kid Fishing This Weekend

We've had record-setting heat through Southeast Minnesota this past weekend, and it looks like that warm weather is going to stick around through the weekend. What better way to spend it than on the water catching some fish?

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is set for Friday, June 11th through Sunday, June 13th, and Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger fishing with them, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Time spent fishing with kids tends to be full of smiles, fun and connection,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Fishing can teach kids patience, build their confidence and turn into a great family bonding experience.”

Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adults to fish without a license, as long as they take a child fishing with them.

Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

Learn To Fish Opportunities

The Minnesota DNR is hosting a webinar at Noon on Wednesday, June 9th for adults who are interested in learning more about fishing ahead of Take a Kid Fishing Weekend. The webinar will discuss the DNR Fishing in the Neighborhood Program and other resources to help those interested take advantage of the Take a Kid Fishing Weekend.

You can also learn more on the DNR's Learn to Fish webpage like fishing basics, where to fish, how to catch different types of fish, and the importance of fishing ethics and being stewards of Minnesota’s natural resources.