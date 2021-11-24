Sylvester H. Rothstein, 95, St. Cloud

December 17, 1925 - November 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Sylvester H. Rothstein, age 95, of St. Cloud. A quiet, gentle, humble soul has taken leave to his eternal heavenly home on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home with family by his side. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.

Sylvester was born December 17, 1925 on the family farm in Richmond to Jacob and Lucy (Weisman), number 8 of 16 children. Attended country grade school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1948 – 1952. He married Rosemary Brang September 2, 1953 in Meier Grove. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and the St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428.

Syl was noted for his meticulous vegetable garden and pristine, manicured lawn. Puzzles were a pleasant past-time, along with fishing.

Sylvester is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary; children, Mary (Harvey Schmitt), Steve, Karen (Glen Gohl), Terese (Pat Weber), Gerald (Lori Greenway); 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings Ansgar and Clara.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Roman, Bill, Mark, Ambrose, Chris, Ben, Andrew, Martin, Mathias, Victor; sisters, Martha, Louise, RoseMary.