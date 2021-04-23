Susan M. Loehrer, 78, St. Cloud

November 10, 1942 - April 21, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta for Susan M. Loehrer, 78 of St. Cloud who passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Susan was born November 10, 1942 to Robert and Agnes (Younkin) Steichen in St. Cloud. She married David Loehrer on August 21, 1962. Susan worked as a telephone operator and as an assignment clerk for 30 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church as well as the Christian Women. Susan loved knitting, collecting cook books, listening to Elvis and Roy Orbison as well as watching her favorite shows such as Jeopardy, Gunsmoke, NCIS and Law & Order: SVU. Susan enjoyed her trips to the beauty salon where she could visit with everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Julie (Richard) Morrow of Long Prairie, Rebecca (William) Spear of Monticello, Gregory of Sauk Rapids, Douglas (Pamela) of Sauk Centre, Michael (Jeana) of Sauk Rapids, and Sarah Riedeman (Brad Schaefer) of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Ramona Luebesmeier of Sauk Rapids and Veronica Vanorny of Ortonville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David on January 6, 2019; and brother, Daniel Steichen.