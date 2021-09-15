Susan L. Schwichtenberg, 73, Waite Park

May 29, 1948 – September 9, 2021

Susan L. Schwichtenberg, age 73, Waite Park, MN, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Susan was born May 29, 1948 in New Ulm, MN to Clemens and Doris (Gens) Engel. She married Dwight A. Schwichtenberg on October 5, 1968 in St. Cloud, MN. Susan was self-employed as a day care provider. She was an avid reader, loved baking, crocheting, music, and doing Sudoku puzzles. She also enjoyed collecting angels and cardinals. Throughout her life Susan enjoyed being with family and friends, she especially loved spending the holidays with her family. Susan had a big heart, was generous, loving, considerate, enjoyed caring for others, and was always thinking of other’s needs.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie (Dean) Jelen of Monticello, MN; Kim Keil (Mark Anderson) of Zimmerman, MN; brother, Richard (Lisé) Engel of Iredell, TX; sisters, Sharon Engel of Minneapolis, MN; Wendy Truhler of Danbury, WI; four grandchildren, Mitchell (Emily) Jelen, Cassandra Keil (fiancé Bryant Smith), Adam Keil (Sydney Worcester) and Rachel Jelen; and great grandson, Jack Jelen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwight on August 25, 2020; and twin brother, Steven Engel.

The family would like to thank the staff of CentraCare Hospice and Home Care for the wonderful care that they provided Susan.