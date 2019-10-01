Susan K. Roe, 79, St. Cloud

March 30, 1940 - September 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Wednesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Susan Roe who died Saturday at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. The Rev. Thomas Knobloch will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Holy Spirit parish prayers will be at 5 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Susan was born March 30, 1940 in St. Cloud to Russell & Bernardine “Bunny” (Keefe) Roe. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958 and went on to St. Catherine’s University and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University. She worked as an elementary school teacher in St. Louis Park from 1962-1967. Then, she went on to become a co-owner of The Camera Shop in St. Cloud from 1967-1999 and later worked as an independent photographer at Susan Roe Photography in Cross Lake and, later, in Melbourne, FL from 2000-2013. She is a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Throughout her life, Susan never met a stranger and she was a friend to everyone. She volunteered through the International Health Service and made several mission trips to Honduras. She ran multiple marathons including the Twin Cities and Grandma’s in Duluth. Over the years she loved cooking for others and enjoying the outdoors. She was a past chairman of the Holly Ball in St. Cloud and she co-founded the Poor Clares’ Christmas Tea with her mother, “Bunny.” And until her final days, she was very proud of her Irish heritage and remembered her trips to Ireland as life highlights.

Susan’s survivors include her children, Jane (Mark) Keenan of St. Cloud and Peter (Diana) Stanius of Scottsdale, AZ. She is survived by her brother, R. Thomas Roe of Boulder, Colorado, and her four grandchildren, Harry, Maria, Noah and Luke Stanius, as well as her nieces and nephew, Jen Roe Darling, Steve Roe, and Susan Santelices.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bernardine, and her brother, Timothy Roe.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery and St. Benedict’s Monastery (retirement fund).