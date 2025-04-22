Susan K. Mace, 79, St. Cloud

December 27, 1945 - April 17, 2025

Susan K. Mace, 79, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Sue was born on December 27, 1945 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Ernest and Margaret (McNabb) ZumBrunnen. She graduated from Granite Falls Technical College and moved to the St. Cloud area in 1976. She was employed at Shopko Optical for many years. Sue was a member of the Waite Park American Legion #428, DAV and life member of the St. Cloud VFW #428 Auxiliaries. She also was a member of Girl Scouts, Cabane 415, and Alanon for over 30 years. Sue was a 4H Key Award Holder. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park and attended Holy Spirit Parish for many years.

Sue enjoyed reading, doing crafts, playing games and cards, sprint car racing and listening to music. She will be remembered for always helping others.

She is survived by her son, Michael Mace of Albertville; granddaughter, Emma; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Margaret Ann, Frederick and Ernest ZumBrunnen; and former spouse, Robert Mace.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.