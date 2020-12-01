Steven Lease, 61, Foley

December 29, 1958 - November 24, 2020

Steven Lease, age 61 of Foley passed away November 24, 2020 at his home in rural Foley. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Steven Norman Lease was born December 29, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Norman and Rosella (Danelek) Lease. He graduated from Foley High School and attended St. Cloud Technical Collage, acquiring a certificate in Civil Engineering. He enjoyed painting and gardening, fishing, bowling and collecting agates. Steve always enjoyed a good conversation. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Rosella, Foley, and sisters; Nicolett Lease, Stephanie Hoffman and brother, William 'Bill' Lease, Foley as well as nieces; Payslie (Jason) Gibbons and Elizabeth Lease-Manna. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman and sister, Anita Lease.