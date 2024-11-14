Steven Johnson, 65, Little Falls

November 10, 2024

Steven Johnson, a beloved brother, Navy veteran, and gentle soul, passed away on November 10, 2024.

Born in Sibley, Iowa, to Duane and Irene Johnson, Steve grew up surrounded by family and values that guided him through a life filled with kindness and loyalty. A graduate of Cambridge High School, Steve went on to serve proudly in the U.S. Navy for six years, dedicating himself to his country and creating lifelong bonds with his fellow servicemen.

For the past 17 years, Steve lived at Nouis Home Care in Little Falls, where he found another family among him, many of whom were fellow veterans.

Steve’s gentle nature and big heart were evident to everyone who knew him. His friends and family will remember his warm smile, his unwavering kindness, and the way he embraced those around him with love and understanding. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched, from his family and friends to his cherished friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved son, Nathan, and his siblings, Larry Johnson, Bob Johnson, Allen Johnson, and Rhonda Sandefer. He is survived by his loving siblings, Linda Jacobsma, Debbie (Mike) Lapenotiere, and Brian (Carey) Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who hold his memory dear.

A military cemetery service will be held to honor Steve’s life and memory at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM. Family, friends, and his Nouis Home Care family are invited to join.