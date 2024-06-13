Steven B. Gotschy, 69, St. Joseph

November 7, 1954 - June 12, 2024

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Steven B. Gotschy, 69, of St. Joseph will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Steve passed away peacefully at home, with loved ones by his side, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, after a long illness.

Steve was born on November 7, 1954 in St. Cloud to Bernard and Mary (Lucas) Gotschy. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1973. Steve married Leigh Ann Puterbaugh on June 11, 1977 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He was a truck driver all of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Leigh; children, Travis (Courtney Duin) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Alison Gotschy (Eugene) of St. Cloud, Matthew of St. Joseph; sisters, Kathy (Rodney) Theisen of Sauk Rapids, Carol Bidinger of Sartell, Joan (Ron) Schoonover of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Doreen Gotschy.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice for their support.