Stephen “Steve” H. Meemken, 71, Sauk Rapids

June 28, 1950 - December 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Stephen “Steve” Meemken, age 71, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Stephen Henry Meemken was born as John Duane Welder on June 28, 1950 in St. Cloud to Eva Welder. He was adopted by Delbert & Mary (Vandenberghe) Meemken. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Steve married Judy Miller on June 7, 1975 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. He grew up in Sartell and lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life. Steve was a Block Layer until 1981, and then a Nursing Assistant at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. Steve enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, spoiling his grandchildren, watching westerns, and spending time at the camper on Balsam Bay Resort in Remer with his family. He was kind, caring, a great story teller, and most importantly, was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Judy of Sauk Rapids; daughter and son, Michele (Shaun) O’Connor of Clear Lake and Michael Meemken of Andover; sister, Jackie (Dave) Ross of Ft. Collins, CO; and grandchildren, Brynn, Luke, Callie, and Aidan O’Connor. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, pkdcure.org

A special thank you to all the nurses and primary care providers at the St. Cloud Hospital.