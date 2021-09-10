Area Fire Departments Hosting Farm Safety Training Saturday

Fall harvest is upon us. If you work with farm equipment, you're not going to want to miss Farm Safety training on Saturday, September 11 in Albany. It could save your life.

Eight area fire departments are presenting information at Albany High School to help keep you safe while you're on the job.

According to the event flyer, "with fieldwork in full gear, it's a good time to think about farm safety!"

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. and live demonstrations hosted by local fire departments will begin at 8:30 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. They'll be demonstrating safety techniques in a variety of different scenarios including; grain bin rescue, PTO entanglement, pinned under equipment and life-link.

There's a farm safety presentation in the auditorium from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The day will end with lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Tickets for lunch will be given out during the 10:15 presentation in the BEAT auditorium, limited to 800 people. You must have a ticket to attend lunch.

Local agencies that'll be attending the event include; Albany Fire Department, Melrose Fire Department, New Munich Fire Department, Freeport Fire Department, Avon Fire Department, St. Martin Fire Department, Chain of Lakes Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department, Melrose Ambulance, Life Link and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

If you'd like more information, you're asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's non-emergency line at 320-259-3700.

Albany High School is located at 30 Forest Avenue in Albany, Minnesota.

