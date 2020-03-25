Stearns County Donation Center Closing Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Due to Governor Tim Walz's newly-issued stay at home order, Stearns County will close its donation center.

Stearns County established a donation center Monday, asking residents to drop off items like Personal Protective Equipment for local healthcare workers.

"People can donate new masks, N95 respirators, face shields and goggles. We also have patterns on our website for making masks, face shields, and scrubs," said Erin Tufte with Stearns County Emergency Management. "We appreciate the support of the community, and all the people who are offering donations to support our healthcare facilities."

In order to remain in compliance with Walz's order, Stearns County will shut down the donation center Friday at 3:00 p.m. It will be closed until further notice.

"We know that people are interested in making masks at home," Tufte added. "They certainly may continue to make them and we will, down the line, provide information on how they can be donated."

Anyone who wants to donate items before the Friday deadline can call the Stearns/Benton County coronavirus hotline at 320-656-6625 or 1-877-782-5683 for more information.

The statewide stay at home order begins Friday at midnight and will remain in place through Friday, April 10.