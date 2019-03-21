Stearns 2019 Road Construction Highlighted by Hwy 75 Project

WAITE PARK -- A major construction project that was delayed last summer will be the most significant project for Stearns County in 2019. The County Highway 75 project between Waite Park and St. Joseph is expected to get underway in earnest in mid-April and will take approximately three months to complete.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says the $10-million project will cause some major slowdowns as drivers will be shifted over to single-lane head-to-head traffic...

The signalized intersections will remain signalized. But, obviously, not as much traffic can get through there. The road, in general, carries over 20,000 vehicles a day so obviously that many vehicles on what is the equivalent of a two-lane road slows things down significantly.

Teich says the delays will be significant at times, especially during the morning and evening commute. She advises finding an alternate route if possible.

Other notable projects in Stearns County include a roundabout intersection at County Road 4 and County Road 120 near Lodemeier Gardens. That project is slated for construction from early June until September and will require a detour. The detour route will be via County Road 133 to Pinecone Road to County Road 120 to County Road 134 and back to Veterans Drive.

Also, the intersection of 33rd Street South and Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud will be resurfaced and reconfigured to add two left-turn lanes from northbound County Road 75 onto 33rd Street South for westbound traffic. That project is scheduled for mid-July until late September. Motorists will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, but they won't be shifted over the median which avoids head-to-head traffic.

A complete list of all of the projects can be found on Stearns County's website .