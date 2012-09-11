Stearns 2013 Levy Down 1%

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Board of Commissioners have set the preliminary budget and levy for 2013. But, the levy will be less than what was proposed.

Commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of reducing the levy by 1% rather than the 0.3% proposed by staff.

Although the levy is down, the budget is still up by about $3-million, primarily for road and bridge projects. The increase will be paid for primarily with state and federal funds.