State Patrol Responding to a Number of Crashes

UNDATED -- The snow Thursday night caused a number of crashes.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 5:00 and 10:00 a.m. Friday they responded to a total of 115 crashes statewide. Fifteen of those crashes involved injuries.

They also assisted with 38 vehicles that lost control and went into the ditch.

In addition, between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. Thursday they responded to a total of 172 crashes statewide. Twenty-six of those crashes involved injuries.

Troopers also helped out with 75 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.

The National Weather Service says we had a total of 1.7 inches of snow in St. Cloud overnight.