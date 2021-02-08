St. Paul Scrap Metal Fire Creates Large Plume of Smoke

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a fire in a large scrap debris pile at an industrial site in St. Paul sent a towering plume of smoke over the area.

Firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m. Monday to the blaze at a scrap metal processing facility near Pig's Eye Lake.

They used a ladder truck and several engines in an effort to control the fires in frigid weather. No injuries were reported.

A fire official says it could be ``a long process'' to comb the area with heavy equipment to make sure the fire is out.