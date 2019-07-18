St. Cloud Police Investigating Bar Burglary

ST. CLOUD -- Police are investigating a burglary at a St. Cloud bar earlier this month.

Shooter's Saloon and Eatery was broken into during the overnight hours back on July 8th. Police say at least two male suspects entered the business by cutting a hole in an exterior wall.

Surveillance video shows they took a safe containing cash and some Coborn's gift cards inside.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.