ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of three men who robbed a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020 and assaulted two elderly employees has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime.

Forty-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree robbery.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to the Security Coin and Pawn Shop in the 600 block of St. Germain West. Two employees were assaulted and numerous pieces of jewelry had been taken.

Police say three black men originally walked into the store and one of the men then left. The remaining two suspects grabbed the 75-year-old female clerk and 76-year-old male clerk and started punching them in the face. The two then jumped over the counter and ransacked a jewelry case and then fled on foot.

The employees were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Cloud Police were able to identify Herring as one of the suspects through DNA testing. The BCA determined the match by running the DNA sample through the Minnesota Convicted Offender Database.

Authorities say in 2018, Herring was convicted on a 2nd-degree aggravated robbery charge in Benton County.

No information is available on the remaining two suspects in the case.

Herring will be sentenced on January 20th.

