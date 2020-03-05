St. Cloud Man Hurt in Northern Minnesota Crash

BEMIDJI -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in northern Minnesota.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says they were called out to a head-on crash on Bemidji Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. Emergency responders arrived to discover three people hurt.

The Bemidji Fire Department used the jaws-of-life to extricate a 32-year-old St. Cloud man and a 23-year-old Bemidji woman from a car. The machinery was also used to get a 76-year-old Pennington man from his SUV.

The victims were taken to the Sanford Hospital in Bemidji where the 76-year-old man was pronounced dead. The condition of the others are unknown and names are being withheld until family members can be notified.

The police chief says the initial investigation suggests the St. Cloud man crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with the SUV. It is unknown if impaired driving is a factor in the crash.

