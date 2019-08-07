St. Cloud Man Admits to Assaulting Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with assaulting his girlfriend has pleaded guilty.

Forty-year-old Rogdrick Singleton has pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic assault with intent to cause fear or immediate bodily harm. A second domestic assault charge will be dismissed at his sentencing in September.

Stearns County prosecutors will be asking a judge for a prison sentence of one year and nine months and it's expected Singleton will ask for probation and participation in the domestic violence court.

According to the complaint, the woman called police last February after she and Singleton had been arguing. She told officers Singleton took her car without permission. The woman tracked down her car at a bar and took it home. When Singleton arrived back home, she said he was angry and yelling. At one point, records show Singleton held a cordless drill up to the woman's face, pushed her in the doorway of the bathroom, sprayed mace in her ear and spit on her four to five times.

Singleton has previous convictions of terroristic threats and a pattern of stalking.

Additional charges of felony drug possession from a different incident in late January will be dismissed at sentencing as well. In that case, Singleton is charged with having 12 vials of THC oil and three pounds of marijuana.