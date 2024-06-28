Garage, Vehicles Destroyed in Fire in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a garage fire.
The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday at 1353 9th Avenue North in St. Cloud.
A two-stall detached garage was on fire with two vehicles inside.
No one was hurt in the fire.
A damage estimate has not been released.
The cause of the first is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.
