St. Cloud Compost Site Opens, Yard Waste Pick-Up Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Even though there's probably still some snow in your yard, there's good news for those of you anxious to get started on spring yard work.

St. Cloud's compost site will be opening for the season on Monday.

Regular Hours:

Monday 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday CLOSED TO PUBLIC

Thursday 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Compost Site Closed on:

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Veterans Day

Permits are available for sale at City Hall during regular business hours, they are not available at the compost site.

In addition, St. Cloud city crews will begin picking up yard waste bags on Monday. The bags will be collected throughout the entire city on Mondays until the fall.