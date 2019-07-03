St. Cloud “Comic Con 2″ Is Coming To The St. Cloud Library!

COMIC COM RETURNS- BEING A NERD IS AWESOME!

Attention all nerds! Do you like to dress in costume? Do you have a favorite super hero? Comic? Well...you are in luck. Comic Con 1 was so popular, the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library is bringing it back! The event is absolutely FREE.

DATE & TIME

Comic Con 2 will be held on Saturday, July 13th 11 am to 4 pm at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library location.

Great River Regional Library
1300 West St. Germain St.
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Office: 320-650-2517

THINGS TO DO AT COMIC CON 2

  • Wear your capes and costumes
  • Visit panelists to learn tricks of the trade
  • Interact with special guests
  • Join a Smash Brothers tournament
  • Enjoy role playing games
  • Enjoy crafts
  • Enjoy taking a walk down the runway in your costume

