St. Cloud “Comic Con 2″ Is Coming To The St. Cloud Library!

COMIC COM RETURNS- BEING A NERD IS AWESOME!

Attention all nerds! Do you like to dress in costume? Do you have a favorite super hero? Comic? Well...you are in luck. Comic Con 1 was so popular, the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library is bringing it back! The event is absolutely FREE.

Facebook - St Cloud Library

DATE & TIME

Comic Con 2 will be held on Saturday, July 13th 11 am to 4 pm at the St. Cloud Great River Regional Library location.

Great River Regional Library

1300 West St. Germain St.

St. Cloud, MN 56301

Office: 320-650-2517

Facebook St. Cloud Library

THINGS TO DO AT COMIC CON 2

Wear your capes and costumes

Visit panelists to learn tricks of the trade

Interact with special guests

Join a Smash Brothers tournament

Enjoy role playing games

Enjoy crafts

Enjoy taking a walk down the runway in your costume