The St. Cloud boys hockey team captured its first Central Lakes Conference title this season in their fourth season as a co-op program. The team finished the regular season with a 15-9-1 overall record and an 8-1-1 mark in the CLC.

Head coach Pete Matanich joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to talk about his team's season and to preview the playoffs in the always-tough Section 8AA.