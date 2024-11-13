St. Cloud Area Cost of Living Below National Average for 3rd Qtr

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud area residents' cost of living was just below the national average in the third quarter.

The ACCRA Cost of Living Index is compiled quarterly comprised of 252 urban areas. It is based on almost 61 different items for which prices are collected three times a year by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

The index is based on six components: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

The all-items index for St. Cloud was 97.2, or just below the national average 100.0 for the third quarter of 2024.

The St. Cloud area was below the national average at 80.2 for housing, 93.8 for utilities, 95.8 for transportation, and 97.0 for groceries.

However, we were above the national average at 110.3 for miscellaneous goods and services, and 116.6 for health care.

Get our free mobile app

A few other Midwestern cities have Pierre, South Dakota at 90.3 overall, Mankato at 95.6, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin at 100.1.

READ RELATED ARTICLES